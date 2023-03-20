Pro-Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh To Be Booked Under NSA

Chandigarh: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh will be booked under the NSA after his arrest, Punjab Police sources said on Monday.

Besides, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was attacked and damaged by some pro-Khalistani supporters. Indian-Americans have demanded strict action against those involved.

The Internet ban has been extended in Punjab till Tuesday noon as While Punjab Police maintains that Amritpal Singh has not been arrested and gave them the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on

As the hunt to nab Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is underway, the radical preacher’s uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar, officials said on Monday.

Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said. The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.

The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal. The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day.

The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.