Priyanka Gandhi Sits On Hunger Strike After Being Detained By UP Police

Lucknow: After being detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sat on a hunger strike on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. She began her hunger strike in a PAC guest house in the Sitapur district.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders protested outside the PAC guest house and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Priyanka Gandhi was also seen sweeping a room in the guest house, where she has been detained, in the Sitapur district.

The UP Congress said in a tweet, “Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested. She is on a hunger strike. Congressmen are protesting. The government will have to bow to our demands. Voice for justice will be raised with more strength.”

Priyanka Gandhi was briefly stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where she had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm law protest here.