Priyanka Gandhi Lambasts Over BJP At Farmers’ Rally In Varanasi

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP over the farmer deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri.

While addressing the ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally in Varanasi this afternoon, Gandhi said that PM Modi visited Lucknow to see the developments in the state but did not visit the kin of victims who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“The Chief Minister is shielding the minister from the public forum. Prime Minister came to Lucknow to see the performance of ‘Uttam Pradesh’ and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the victim families,” Gandhi said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the protesting farmers ‘Andolanjivi’ and terrorists. Yogi Ji called them hooligans and tried to threaten them. The same minister (Ajay Kumar Mishra) said that he would make the protesting farmers fall in line within 2 minutes,” she said.

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the state and the centre, she said that only two kinds of people are safe in the country, “BJP leaders who are in power and their billionaire friends.”

“There was no justice in a case of a massacre in Sonbhadra when I started working… There was no justice in the Unnao or the Hathras case (where a Dalit woman was gang-raped and killed)… The situation, in this case, is similar,” she said at the “Kisan Nyay” (Justice for farmers) rally.