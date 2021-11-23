Priyanka drops ‘Chopra’ & ‘Jonas’ from her social media accounts, disses split rumours

New York: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. However today, Priyanka has dropped her last names ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from Instagram and Twitter account. This move by the actress left her fans and the netizens shocked and confused.

However, Priyanka’s comment on her hubby Nick’s latest Instagram post has just quashed all the split rumours.

recently lifting dumbbells for bicep curls. A black and white clip of the singer-actor was shared on social media and he looks fit and muscular in it. However, what caught people’s attention was Priyanka Chopra’s loving comment to the post.

Nick captioned his workout reel video as, “Monday motivation. Let’s get it.” Priyanka wrote in the comments section, “Damn! I just died in your arms (sic).”

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra rubbished all rumours about the actor’s marriage to American singer Nick Jonas. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours,” Madhu Chopra told.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated Diwali at their new Los Angeles home.