Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta tease the fan with new music video

Chandigarh: Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta became household names with their stints in TV show ‘Udaariyaan’ and later did ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The duo was quite talked about in ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will soon be seen in a music video together. The actress took to her Insta and announced the good news.

Priyanka reached Chandigarh for a music video shoot (with Ankit Gupta) along with a few friends and also met Ankit. PriyanKit fans can’t keep calm seeing them back together in their elements after ages. Apparently, Ankit planned a surprise welcome celebration for her.

And now, Priyanka and Ankit shared a glimpse from their music video shoot. They wrote:

“Love isn’t always about romance..

It’s about going through life with your friend..

Pyaar Dosti hai

New song coming soon..

Stay tuned”