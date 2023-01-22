Priyanka Chopra’s ‘self-love’, ‘no filter’ weekend

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make time for herself on the weekend and here’s how she is spending it.

With a resting and no filter makeup look selfie, the actor took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into her Saturday.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “No Filter Saturday.”

She also shared a selfie with a charcoal mask on and dressed in a white top with blue track pants along with the caption “Self Love.”