Priyanka Chopra’s Haircare Brand Anomaly Launches In India

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand Anomaly is finally coming to India. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced partnership with beauty and wellness e-commerce firm FSN E-commerce, which operates under Nykaa brand, to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India.

During the launch, Jonas said that she still prefers to use Indian traditional methods of beauty care like rouge, curd, honey but her product Anomaly has been developed with ingredients to enable people treat their hair when they are running short of time.

Launching exclusively on Nykaa on 26th August, Anomaly was built on the philosophy that everyone should have access to quality haircare without compromising on choice, price, or the planet.

Obviously, the collection contains shampoos and conditioners. But, the launch will also include a range of scalp oils, dry shampoos, and bonding masks. The products in the collection will be priced starting Rs 750.

While the international collection includes the following items, it remains to be seen whether all of these will be launched in India as well.