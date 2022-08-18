Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Care Beauty Brand “Anomaly” Is Coming To India; Details Here

New York: Priyanka Chopra has finally announced the arrival of her own beauty line, hair-care brand Anomaly in India.

As per the announcement the products of Anomaly range will be exclusively available on Nykaa for Indians.

26.08.22… mark the date because @AnomalyHaircare will now be available in India. I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am to share this news with you.

It’s only fitting that Anomaly is coming home to India, where the seed for this idea was born so many years ago… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KDod847WoO — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 18, 2022

with the traditions of a strong haircare routine that was instilled in me. We’ve combined that understanding with our clean, superior formulas that will give you your best hair yet. (2/3) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 18, 2022

Anomaly, a partnership with beauty brand creator and incubator Maesa, is providing accessibility and sustainable packaging, while investing in results-driven formulas.

Anomaly is labelled cruelty-free, free of harmful chemicals and packaged in recyclable bottles made with post-consumer recycled materials. The shampoo and conditioner bottles use 100 percent PCR content, while the mask container uses 70 percent. The dry shampoo bottle, made with recycled aluminum, is also recyclable.