Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Care Beauty Brand “Anomaly” Is Coming To India; Details Here

By Haraprasad Das
New York: Priyanka Chopra has finally announced the arrival of her own beauty line, hair-care brand Anomaly in India.

As per the announcement the products of Anomaly range will be exclusively available on Nykaa for Indians.

Anomaly, a partnership with beauty brand creator and incubator Maesa, is providing accessibility and sustainable packaging, while investing in results-driven formulas. 

Anomaly is labelled cruelty-free, free of harmful chemicals and packaged in recyclable bottles made with post-consumer recycled materials. The shampoo and conditioner bottles use 100 percent PCR content, while the mask container uses 70 percent. The dry shampoo bottle, made with recycled aluminum, is also recyclable.

 

