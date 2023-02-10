Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Plays With Cousins In Unseen Video; Watch

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying the best phase of their life. Their one-year-old daughter made her first public appearance alongside Priyanka and Nick last month.

Now, an unseen video from the event is going viral on social media, and it shows Malti playing with her cousins Alena and Valentina.

Take A Look At The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

In the video, Malti Marie has seen wearing a full-sleeved white tee, and beige shorts with a cute bow on her head. She is seen sitting on a mat with a toy placed in front of her. The video shows Malti surrounded by her cousins Alena and Valentina.