Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra Wears A ‘Desi Girl’ T-shirt; Here’s Pic

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embraced parenthood earlier this year through surrogacy. On Mother’s Day 2022, PeeCee shared the first glimpse of her baby girl and revealed that their daughter finally came home after 100 days in NICU.

Now the actress gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas as they spent their weekend together at their Los Angeles home.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post:

On the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati.