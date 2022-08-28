Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Malti Marie Vibes To ‘Genda Phool’

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas listening to the song Sasural Genda Phool from the film Delhi-6. In the video, Malti’s back is facing the camera and she is dressed in pink and is wearing a pink headband, while resting on Priyanka’s leg. In the background, Priyanka can be heard laughing.

