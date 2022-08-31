Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her Pet Dog Diana On Birthday: Says ‘We Are So Lucky To Have You’

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick are already parents to three pets – Diana, Panda and Gino before becoming parents to Malti Marie. She often shares pictures of her pets on her Instagram.

Today is a special day for Diana as she is celebrating her birthday. Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared an endearing photo of the two. In one of the candid snaps, you see Diana sitting on PeeCee’s lap in her car, while another picture shows Priyanka and her mom Madhu Chopra sitting on swings and watching Diana lovingly with the biggest smile on their faces. “Happy Birthday @diariesofdiana, We are so lucky to have you”.

On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in Citadel, Ending Things, and It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.