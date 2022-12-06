Priyanka Chopra wears stunning pink gown at Dubai event; Nick Jonas calls her ‘hottie’

Dubai: Priyanka Chopra turned heads at a jewellery event in Dubai as the ambassador of the brand as she arrived in a dark pink gown with a huge shrug. She also sported a different hairstyle.

Priyanka styled her striking pink evening gown with a diamond and emerald studded floral neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings. She completed her look with straight hair featuring a subtle bounce in them, pink lips, and smokey eyes – making it all represent the old Hollywood glamour.

Husband Nick Jonas was among the first ones to comment on her post. He called her “Hottie” in reaction to the pictures.

The actor has been making one-toned appearances these days. While walking the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival, she first draped herself in a fully embellished golden gown by Tom Ford and then changed into a bright yellow satin evening gown by Nicolas Jebran for the second day.