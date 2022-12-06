Priyanka Chopra wears stunning pink gown at Dubai event; Nick Jonas calls her ‘hottie’
Dubai: Priyanka Chopra turned heads at a jewellery event in Dubai as the ambassador of the brand as she arrived in a dark pink gown with a huge shrug. She also sported a different hairstyle.
Priyanka styled her striking pink evening gown with a diamond and emerald studded floral neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings. She completed her look with straight hair featuring a subtle bounce in them, pink lips, and smokey eyes – making it all represent the old Hollywood glamour.
Husband Nick Jonas was among the first ones to comment on her post. He called her “Hottie” in reaction to the pictures.
— via @priyankachopra instagram 😍💗👑 @Bulgariofficial pic.twitter.com/yufAWx4ljw
— PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) December 5, 2022
The actor has been making one-toned appearances these days. While walking the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival, she first draped herself in a fully embellished golden gown by Tom Ford and then changed into a bright yellow satin evening gown by Nicolas Jebran for the second day.
