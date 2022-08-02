Priyanka Chopra Visits Poland to Meet Ukrainian Refugees

Poland: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been associated with the UNICEF for a long time now visited Poland to meet the refugees of the Ukrainian war. The global icon shared a video montage of hers interacting with the kids and women in the refugee center.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics requested help in defending themselves. Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians.