Priyanka Chopra Twins With Daughter Malti At Her 40th Birthday: Check Out Pic Here

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra recently turned 40 on the 18th of July. Priyanka’s friends shared inside glimpses from the party. One of the pictures also featured, Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka’s best friend Tamanna shared an adorable photo with the actor holding her daughter Malti Marie, whose face was covered with a white heart emoji.

Take A Look:

Priyanka reacted to the photos and wrote in the comments section, “😍 So glad u came babe.”