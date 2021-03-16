Priyanka Chopra Starrer “The White Tiger” Gets Oscar Nomination in Best Adapted Screenplay Category

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, who announced the Oscars 2021 nominations today with her husband Nick Jonas, is beaming with pride as her film The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger.

Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud ❤️@_GouravAdarsh @RajkummarRao #RaminBahrani (1/2) pic.twitter.com/btgCgOJ67h — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2021



Besides co-starring in the film with Adarsh Gourav (who has received BAFTA nomination for his performance in the film) and Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka has also co-produced it with the film’s director Ramin Bahrani, and filmmakers Mukul Deora and Ava DuVernay.

Priyanka’s co-stars from the film, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also celebrated the Oscar nod on social media.

The leading actor of the film, Adarsh Gourav has been garnering a whole lot of praise for his performance in the film.

Earlier this month, Adarsh received a BAFTA nomination for his performance in The White Tiger in the Best Actor category. He termed the BAFTA nod as a “surreal” moment for him.

Other nominations in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Academy Awards 2021 include Florian Zeller’s Father, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, and Regina King directorial One Night In Miami.