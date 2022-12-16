Priyanka Chopra Spend Family Time With Hubby Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie At The Zoo; Shares Pic

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The couple embraced parenthood earlier this year via surrogacy. Since then, Priyanka has been teasing fans with cute glimpses of her daughter. The couple is yet to reveal her face.

Now, Priyanka took to social media on Friday morning and dropped yet another adorable picture with her baby girl.

Sharing the picture the new mommy revealed that they visited a zoo recently. She wrote, “Family #zoo #familyday #love.” The trio is seen posing with a jellyfish in the backdrop. Have a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

</>

Priyanka is all set to be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.