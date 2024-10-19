Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads as she made a stylish appearance in Mumbai, donning a stunning olive mini dress with a flowing train. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, chose this shimmering outfit for a recent event, effortlessly blending glamour with the festive spirit of the season.

Priyanka’s dress, designed by Stella McCartney, featured a plunging cowl neckline, full sleeves, and sparkling embellishments that added a touch of bling to her look. She completed her ensemble with diamond earrings, statement rings, and silver strappy stiletto heels. Her makeup was equally glamorous, with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a glossy brown lipstick, while her hair was styled into a high ponytail, cascading beautifully down her shoulders.

Priyanka Chopra attended the screening of her production Paani in Mumbai hours before flying out of the city. Several videos and pictures of the actor posing for the paparazzi emerged on social media platforms. The actor also shared a post on her Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures from inside her hotel as she got ready for the event. She didn’t caption the post but added sparkles emojis. Reacting to the post, Saira Banu dropped a red heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar posted raised hands emojis.

During her visit, Priyanka also embraced the Mumbai rain, capturing the city’s monsoon magic in a heartfelt video. She was seen interacting and posing with paparazzi at the airport before departing from India, leaving fans and photographers alike in awe of her charm and elegance.

