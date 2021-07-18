Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Black Swimsuit As She Kicks Off Her Birthday Weekend

London: Priyanka Chopra turned 39 today and the actress kick-started her birthday with a pool party where she looked sizzling in a chic swimsuit.

The Desi Girl took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek at what her ‘Pri-Birthday’ weekend vibes look like.

Priyanka raised the temperature in a black swimsuit that was accessorised with statement boxed-shaped sunglasses.

Although her birthday plans have been kept under wraps, Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram stories have raised curiosity in the minds of her fans.

A few hours ago, Priyanka shared a selfie in which she cladded a yellow top paired with blue denims. Keeping the yellow theme in mind, the actress captioned her selfie as ‘making lemonade’.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London fulfilling her work commitments. She is busy shooting for her upcoming spy series Citadel. She also has a series of films in the pipeline, including Text For You, a biopic on Maa Anand Sheela and Matrix 4.