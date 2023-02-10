Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Black Bodycon Dress

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is well known for her impeccable sense of style. She never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her post. Now the actress has shared a picture in which she wore a black bodycon dress for an ad shoot, and it is the perfect Valentine’s Day date-night outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka’s midi dress features a strapless silhouette, a plunging curved neckline flaunting her décolletage, a bodycon fitting to highlight her curvy frame, a ribbed design, and an ankle-length hemline.