Priyanka Chopra Shares Sun-Kissed Pic As She Enjoys With Daughter Malti At Beach

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a new picture as she went for a beach outing with her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture and wrote: “‘Afternoons like this.” She added a bunch of emojis.

Take A Look:

In the photo, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen sitting by herself on the beach and looking towards the sun. Her back is facing the camera. Priyanka also shared a photo of herself as she stepped out with Malti.