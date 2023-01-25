Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sun-Kissed Pic As She Enjoys With Daughter Malti At Beach

By Pragativadi News Service
8

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a new picture as she went for a beach outing with her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture and wrote: “‘Afternoons like this.” She added a bunch of emojis.

Take A Look:

Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the beach.

In the photo, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen sitting by herself on the beach and looking towards the sun. Her back is facing the camera. Priyanka also shared a photo of herself as she stepped out with Malti.

Pragativadi News Service 16129 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking