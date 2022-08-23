Priyanka Chopra Shares Selfie Of Her ‘Bed Time TV Favorite’; See Pic

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas are experiencing the best phase of their life. The couple welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. She often shares glimpses of her real life and reel life as well. Now the actress has shared another picture of herself.

Sharing a story on her Instagram story, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, “Bed time TV fave” with a heart emoji.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Image:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.