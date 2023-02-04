Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Her ‘Perfect Moment’ As Takes Baby Malti Marie To Snowy Colorado

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Priyanka shared pictures as she spent quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on snow-covered mountains.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Creating perfect moments everyday.”

Take A Look:

In pictures, she wore woollen white co-ords, and kept her hair untied. She completed her look with dark sunglasses. Malti was lying down in a baby stroller. The picture featured Jess Disilvio, Akari Kalai and Cavanaugh James. All of them smiled bright in the background of pine trees covered with snow.

