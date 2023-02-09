Priyanka Chopra Shares Memories With Nick Jonas And Baby Malti From Holiday In Aspen

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying a holiday in Aspen, Colorado, with her hubby Nick Jonas, and their one-year-old baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Recently, Nick Jonas shared a set of pictures on his Instagram that showed him, Priyanka and Malti enjoying the snowy location. Now, Priyanka Chopra has shared a montage on Instagram, showcasing precious moments with Nick and Malti!

