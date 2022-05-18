Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘Tough Day’ At Work

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel, shared a pic after shoot day.

Sharing a photo of herself with bruises on her face after shoot day. She wrote, “Did u have a tough day at work as well?”

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Post: