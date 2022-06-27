Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse From Her Beach Vacation With Hubby Nick Jonas: See Pics
New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often share updates about her personal and professional lives with her fans and followers.
Now Priyanka shared an adorable photo dump as she took a beach vacation with her husband Nick. While sharing the pictures, PeeCee wrote, “#islandgirl #photodump” along with a few emojis. As soon as she posted the snaps, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, “you’re so cute”. Another fan commented, “Wow”.
Check Priyanka’s post here:
<>
View this post on Instagram
</>
On the work front, she will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It’s All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka’s return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.
Comments are closed.