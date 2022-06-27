Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse From Her Beach Vacation With Hubby Nick Jonas: See Pics

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often share updates about her personal and professional lives with her fans and followers.

Now Priyanka shared an adorable photo dump as she took a beach vacation with her husband Nick. While sharing the pictures, PeeCee wrote, “#islandgirl #photodump” along with a few emojis. As soon as she posted the snaps, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, “you’re so cute”. Another fan commented, “Wow”.

Check Priyanka’s post here:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

</>

On the work front, she will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It’s All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka’s return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.