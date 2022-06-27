Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse From Her Beach Vacation With Hubby Nick Jonas: See Pics

By Pradeep Sahoo
68

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often share updates about her personal and professional lives with her fans and followers.

Now Priyanka shared an adorable photo dump as she took a beach vacation with her husband Nick. While sharing the pictures, PeeCee wrote, “#islandgirl #photodump” along with a few emojis. As soon as she posted the snaps, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, “you’re so cute”. Another fan commented, “Wow”.

Check Priyanka’s post here:

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

</>

On the work front, she will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It’s All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka’s return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

Pradeep Sahoo 13853 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking