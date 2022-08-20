Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Pic Of Daughter Malti Marie Wearing Bangles, Anklets; Check Here

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She never failed to entertain her fans and followers with her post on social media.

The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter where the small one can be seen wearing bangles and anklets. The actor, while sharing this on her insta story, wrote, “Love You Choti Nani”.

Here is the picture shared by the actor:

On the work front, the actor, who was most recently seen in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, has a number of projects in the works. It includes the much-awaited TV series ‘Citadel’, which is being helmed by Avnegers: End Game director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, ‘Its All Coming Back to Me’ and Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zara’ among others.