Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Early-Morning Selfies With Daughter Malti Marie; See Pics 

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra shared cute selfies with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas early Sunday morning. The actress often shares updates from her life every now and then with her fans and millions of followers.

Sharing these photos, Priyanka captioned the post, “Days like this. (red heart emoji)”.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

</>

On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Love Again featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12.