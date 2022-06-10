Priyanka Chopra shares bikini pic from 2000 and it sparks fire emoji in comments

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a picture from her early modelling days. Wearing a brown bikini, a bind and bangles, Priyanka looks gorgeous.

The photo hails from the year 2000. While Ranveer Singh had a good laugh at the picture, husband Nick Jonas was mighty impressed.

The ‘Desi Girl’ took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from when she was just 18 years old. In the picture, the Matrix actor is seen donning a brown and copper coloured bikini and has styled it with bindi and bangles.

Sharing this throwback photograph, PeeCee wrote, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder”😆.” Priyanka is now 39 years old.

As soon as Priyanka shared the photo, her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas was quick to drop a 🔥 emoji in the comments section. The couple’s fans and followers responded to Nick’s comment and wrote, “We feel you, boy”.

Priyanka’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh, also left a comment, and wrote, “Bruhhh 😂,” to which Priyanka responded by writing, “@ranveersingh budddyyyy 🤦.”