Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable ‘Winter’ Snaps With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their parenthood days and having a great time with their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka often shares glimpses of her daughter with her fans and followers. However, the couple is yet to reveal the face of their daughter.

Now PeeCee along with hubby Nick Jonas having the perfect winter day with her daughter and husband as she drops some cute pictures with them. These pictures are proof that the new parents along with her baby girl ring in early Christmas.

Check out the pictures:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

</>

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.