Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter Malti Marie; Calls Her ‘My Whole Heart’

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses. She has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink and many more. Apart from being a talented actress, she is also a doting mother to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and ever since she embraced parenthood with her hubby and American pop star Nick Jonas, she has been treating her fans and followers to glimpses of her daughter.

Now she shared a new picture with her little bundle of joy Malti. The actress captioned the photo: “My whole,” and also added a red heart emoji.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Malti’s PIC:

On the work front, Priyanka has many interesting projects in her pipeline. The actress will be seen in Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.