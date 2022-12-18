Priyanka Chopra Shares a New Pic With Daughter Malti Marie As They Jet Off For Vacation

New York: Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are off for a holiday. On Sunday Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a special photo with Malti. It was clicked in the first class section of a flight or a private plane.

Priyanka was seen in a black outfit, sunglasses and a black hat. Malti wore a white shirt and grey dress. Both of them looked out of the airplane window. The seat next to Priyanka was vacant. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Off we go.” She did not reveal the destination.

For the uninitiated, the duo, Priyanka and Nick, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January, this year via surrogacy. They had taken to social media and shared this happy news by penning down a heartfelt note that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”