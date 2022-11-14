Priyanka Chopra Shake Legs On Mithun Chakraborty Song; Watch

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra danced to Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki in a new post.

Social media personality Ruhee Dosani took to Instagram and shared the fun video. Sharing the video, she wrote,“Staying in and doing self-care wit h your best friend… btw (by the way) do you prefer relaxing at home or going out?

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

</>

In the clip, Ruhee asks, “Priyanka, jaana hai kya aaj raat ko (you really want to go out tonight)?” Priyanka responds, “Waise hum log cab ka wait kar rahe hai na, and cab ne abhi cancel kiya, toh phir dusra cab dhundna padega (we were waiting for the cab, but the cab just cancelled, so we will have to look for another one now)…” Cutting her in, Ruhee asks, “Sun na… nahi jana hain na (listen, you don’t want to go, right)?” Priyanka looks happy and says, “Nahi jana hai Ruhee (I don’t want to go)… Ghar pe baithte hain (let’s stay at home).”

For unversed, Priyanka visited Mumbai after a gap of three long years.