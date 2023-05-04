Priyanka Chopra says she fell into deep depression after botched nose surgery

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra has spoken out about how her mental health was severely affected after a doctor-recommended nose job went wrong. Of late, Priyanka Chopra has been making shocking revelations about her personal as well as professional life.

Priyanka Chopra, who has been super busy with Citadel promotions, Met Gala appearance and now with Love Again premiere, in a candid conversation on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, opened up about her nose surgery and how the botched procedure affected her mental health. “It was a dark phase,” said the actress on the show, recalling that she went through the doctor-recommended surgery to get a polyp in her nasal cavity removed during the initial stages of her career. “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” said Priyanka Chopra.

As a consequence of the surgery, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was fired from three films. She added that she was convinced that her career “was over before it started.” The actress added that it was her father Ashok Chopra, who had encouraged her to get a corrective surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’ He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence,” said Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka also credited Bollywood director Anil Sharma for giving her work, despite it all. She said, “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker (Anil Sharma) was very kind… He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part, but give it your all.’ And I did.” Anil had directed Priyanka’s first Hindi film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

This isn’t the first time Priyanka has opened up about the surgery. In her 2021 memoir, Unfinished, the actor had recalled thinking her decimated self-esteem would never ‘recover from the blow’. She said she was encouraged to get more cosmetic procedures to boost her career.

Speaking of a director/producer, Priyanka had written in her book, “He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt… If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,’ and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.” She said she eventually ditched her manager and decided not to heed the advice.