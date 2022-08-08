Priyanka Chopra rocks black bikini as she enjoys pool day with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra spent the weekend chilling with her family at their Los Angeles home and has dropped glimpses of the same on Instagram.

The star delighted her fans with a new image of herself chilling by the pool in a trendy swimsuit, which deserves a place on your summer swimsuit mood board.

She also posted an adorable polaroid click with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Priyanka and Nick became parents via surrogacy this year. Earlier this year, Priyanka had taken to social media to announce the same. Ever since, the newest mother on the block has been garnering quite a lot of additional love and attention, for all the right reasons, of course.