Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Nani On Her Birth Anniversary: Says “Miss You Always”

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra went down memory lane on Friday as she fondly remembered her grandmother on her birthday today.

The Baywatch star shared a picture of her ‘Nani’ on her Instagram story and wished her on her birthday, Priyanka captioned it: “Happy Birthday Nani. Miss you always,”

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story:

On the work front, she will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It’s All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka’s return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.