Priyanka Chopra Relishes ‘Taste Of Home’ In Los Angeles; Thanks To Khushi, Boney Kapoor

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanked Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor for treating her with yummy Indian snacks.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!”

Take A Look:

In the photo, one can see many Indian delicacies like khakhra, poha, namkeen, and bhujia.

On the work front, Priyanka will feature in It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.