Priyanka Chopra Reacts As Hubby Nick Jonas Shows Off His Signature Bollywood Dance Move

New Delhi: The American singer-actor Nick Jonas recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show and spoke about how he finds Bollywood dance the easiest to do as he spoke about learning it from wifey Priyanka Chopra.

Re-posting the video where he was seen dancing on her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the same saying, “Oh he knows..” while adding laughter and a heart-eye emoji.

While talking to Jimmy Fallon Nick showed off his signature Bollywood dance move and said, “My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too.”