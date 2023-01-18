Priyanka Chopra Praises Pakistan’s Oscar 2023 Contender Joyland: Says ‘It’s A Must Watch’

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and Instagram to praise the Pakistani film Joyland and said it ‘is truly a joy to watch’.

Sharing a video from the film, Priyanka tweeted, “Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must watch.”

Take A Look:

Talking about the film, Joyland follows the story of the youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family, who gets a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque act. He falls in love with Biba (Alina Khan), a transgender woman who runs the show. The film is written and directed by Saim Sadiq, and stars Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan. It is also executive produced by Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai.