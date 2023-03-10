Priyanka Chopra oozes oomph as she hosts pre-Oscars party celebrating South Asian excellence

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra hosted a party for the South Asians nominated at Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Academy Awards is adding more diversity in the nominations at the coveted Hollywood awards ceremony and the Citadel actress, like every year, celebrated the nominees by hosting a party.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a starry appearance at the red carpet for the pre-Oscars party. Priyanka Chopra sets the temperatures soaring with her super-stunning appearance for the 2023 Oscars in a Falguni Shane peacock outfit. This semi-sheer featured outfit is making Desi girl fans go uff and how. Nick complemented her in a black suit.

Priyanka Chopra looks mesmerising in this crystal white sheer outfit, and you just cannot take your eyes off the gorgeousness. The desi girl often leaves you awestruck with her fashion statement, and this time again, she has all our eyes on her.

About the pre-Oscars party, Priyanka said, “This night is about the nominees, and you see a lot of them coming. This will be about giving them the stage and giving them a moment. Showcasing a little bit of the movies and championing them as the Oscars come back.”