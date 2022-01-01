Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Ring In To 2022 With A Romantic ‘New Year Kiss’ 

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas, rang in the New Year together with a romantic kiss. Nick took to Instagram to share glimpses of their romantic New Year’s eve date.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on her husband Nick’s cheek.

On the Work Front, Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. The actor remained busy with the promotions of the film throughout December. She will next be seen in the Russo brothers-produced Citadel, and then in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.