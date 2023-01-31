Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Makes Her First Public Appearance! See Here

New Delhi: Global actress Priyanka Chopra and actor-singer husband Nick Jonas’s daughter made her firts public appearance as Nick and his brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Take A Look At The Pics:

For unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video.