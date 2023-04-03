Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ date night in Mumbai auto; and the story of her 65-year-old saree

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra flew down to Mumbai from Los Angeles to attend the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas.

priyanka after exposing everyone and then showing up to slay : “miss Kiya ?” 😭😭😭😭😭 the way I love her so much LMFAOOOOO #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/nVZAxZMulF — k. (@karishmaokay) April 1, 2023

Now, the actress has shared a set of images clicked on day-2 of the gala. In them, she is seen stepping out of an auto rickshaw as Nick holds her hand. Sharing the fun pictures, she wrote: “Date night and a [auto rickshaw emoji] with my forever guy Nick Jonas. Thank you, Ami Patel; as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist. So, my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west. Like me.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “Thank you Amit Aggarwal for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion. This beautiful outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (brocade) saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in. Thank you for your genius, Amit and your gifted team.”

Speaking about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, she said: “Congratulations Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani for creating an incredible exhibition of the history of Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian art and design.”