Priyanka Chopra mingles with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink’s Lisa at glam event in Paris

Paris: Priyanka Chopra recently caught up with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and K-pop sensation Lisa at an event in Paris. The Bollywood diva shared a happy selfie with the gorgeous ladies.

Priyanka Chopra added a glam factor clad in a stunning dusty-orange sequin maxi dress as she attended an event hosted by Italian jewelry brand Bulgari in Paris.

The actress looked nothing less than a diva as she stunned in this gorgeous attire.

Pics of Priyanka Chopra from the star-studded event have gone crazy viral on the internet. Fans are in awe of her classy looks and starry appearance at the event.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures, looking gorgeous as hell, as she posed with Hollywood superstar Anne Hathaway and K-Pop sensation, BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Priyanka opted for a Rasario’s ‘Women’s Draped Sequin Maxi Dress’ which is priced at $ 2520. When converted to INR, it comes to almost Rs 1,96,030.8, which is around Rs 2 lakh.