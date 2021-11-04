Priyanka Chopra Looks Strikingly Beautiful In Her Diwali Outfit

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dropped lit photos as she wishes her fans worldwide a very Happy Diwali.

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her fans and wrote: “Happy Diwali eve… love, light, and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love.❤️✨.”

In the picture, the actress wore a golden and beige lehenga, a dazzling mirror work choli, and a breezy floral printed dupatta. She completed her Smokey eyes, highlighter, and nude brown lips. She accessorised with a striking pearl and diamond choker with match earrings.

On the work front, her upcoming projects include the rom-com Text for You and the spy-thriller series Citadel. She also makes a special appearance on Matrix 4: Resurrections. The actress will also be part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick have joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons’ Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits that is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.