Priyanka Chopra Look Stunning In Strapless Dress: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra recently shared new pictures of herself in an all-new look. Sharing them on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “When the glam is so fun you gotta go out. #nofilterneeded @bulgari.”

On the work front, Priyanka will soon make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has Love Again and Ending Things besides her OTT debut Citadel lined up for release.