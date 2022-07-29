Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh shower praise on Diljit Dosanjh after attending his concert in LA

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to shower praise on Diljit Dosanjh after she attended his concert in Los Angeles, California. The Bollywood diva attended the event with her friend Lilly Singh. Sharing pictures with Diljit that were clicked post the concert, Priyanka expressed that she had a fun night in the caption.

Taking to her social media platforms, PeeCee gave a shoutout to Diljit with an encouraging post and shared pictures on Instagram.

She had a super fun night out attending Diljit’s concert and then clicked pictures with him and Lilly “bowing” for each other with folded hands.

Lilly had earlier shared video snippets from the concert to give their fans a glimpse of the fun she and Priyanka were having.

Priyanka recently attended country singer Kenny Chesney’s concert in LA with Nick Jonas. The actress will star in the forthcoming film, It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.