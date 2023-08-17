Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Away From Her New York Restaurant

New York: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no longer associated with Sona, her Indian cuisine restaurant which was opened in 2021 in New York City.

A spokesperson for the “Citadel” star confirmed the news to People magazine.

“Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career.

“Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India,” a representative said in a statement

The 41-year-old actor will, however, continue to take interest in the hospitality and food scene.

“Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await,” the spokesperson added.

Maneesh K Goyal, Sona co-founder and Chopra Jonas’ friend and former business partner, said working with the actor was “a dream come true”.