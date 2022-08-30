Priyanka Chopra Joins Hubby Nick Jonas For Mexico Concert: Shares Pic

New Delhi: Priyanka Jonas has joined hubby Nick Jonas for the Jonas Brothers’ Mexico Tour. The ‘Last Man Standing’ actor is all set for his new tour with his brothers and ladylove on the side. Recently, Nick Jonas took to his social media and shared pictures from the tour, titled ‘The Remember This Tour’.

The first picture featured Priyanka and Nick. The duo could be seen casually seated with an artistic backdrop. Nick donned a retro shirt and brown pants, while Priyanka wore a black outfit and matching black boots. In the second picture, Nick can be seen posing solo and looking uber cool. The picture posted by Nick was clicked by his brother, Kevin Jonas.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 15 via surrogacy. The pair honoured both of their mothers, Madhu Malti and Denise Marie, by naming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They recently celebrated her six-month birthday.