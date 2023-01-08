Priyanka Chopra is the global Indian: Vir Das on comparisons with actor

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Vir Das recently opened up about being compared to Priyanka Chopra in a new interview and said that he leaves his sellout shows to standing ovations in America, but his success is ‘nowhere even close to the level of Priyanka Chopra’.

Vir Das called Priyanka ‘the global Indian’ and also lauded her for ‘breaking down the initial door’ for him to work in America. The ‘Delhi Belly’ actor added that there was a ‘big difference’ between the two as he was performing on popular celebrity chat shows.

On the show, Vir Das said that Priyanka is the global Indian and he is nowhere even close to her level. Vir revealed that when he walks into a room, and there’s like ‘you’re Indian was surprised to see Priyanka Chopra. He added that Priyanka is on the couch and it is a big difference.

Elaborating further, Vir added that he could not have more respect for what she’s done. And when she says it is hard, he fully understands how hard it is for him now. And therefore how much harder it would have been for her to break down the initial door.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, the actor was last seen in ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’ co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. The film was released in September 2017.